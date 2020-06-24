Gray Court, South Carolina

Billy Eugene “Gene” Tumblin, age 62, of 18594 Hwy 101 South, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

Born in Spartanburg he was a son of Elizabeth “Lib” Chasteen Tumblin of Gray Court and the late Billy Franklin Tumblin. Mr. Tumblin was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working on cars.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by: a brother, Ralph Tumblin and a sister, Vicki Tumblin, both of Gray Court.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

None