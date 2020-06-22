Laurens, South Carolina

Marvin Wallace Kay, 59, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Marvin Kay, Jr., and Mary Elizabeth Guthrie Kay. He was employed with Evergreen Skills, was a member of Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith, and participated in the Special Olympics.

Survivors include sisters, Dale Gentile (Michael) of Greenville and Mimmie Coker (Stanley) of Pelzer; nieces, Stacey Bagwell (Bryan) and son, Rivers, Michelle Gregory of Easley and children, Jessica and Jacob, Caroline Moore of Belton and sons, Luke Gault and Donnie Callahan; nephew, Tyler Gregory (Karee Anne) of Greenville and son, Aiden.

He was predeceased by great-niece, Brittany Norris.

Wallace’s body will lie in state Wednesday, June 24 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Audrea, Willie, Kendra, Brenda, Larry, and their team at Mills Street.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith, P.O. Box 367, Pelzer, SC 29669, or to the Laurens County Special Olympics.

The family is at the home of sister, Mimmie Coker.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com