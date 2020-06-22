Randy Hannah

Ware Shoals, South Carolina

Randy Lee Hannah, 73, husband of Frankie Hill Hannah, of Camak Road, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.

Born in Honea Path, he was a son of the late Louie and Robbie Saxon Hannah. He was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church and was retired from Park Seed Company. He was a 1965 graduate of Ware Shoals High School.

Surviving are his wife of the home, a daughter, Brandy Teague (Nathan) of Mountville, a brother, Calvin Hannah (Mary) of Hodges, a sister, Shirley Saxon (Clarke) of Greenwood, and two granddaughters, Hannah Teague and Hayley Teague. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Dale Hannah.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church with Rev. Nate Wiles and Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop officiating. Social distancing will be observed, masks are optional.

The family will be at their respective homes and will speak to friends after the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church, 11828 Indian Mound Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692 or to Providence Hospice Care, 315 W. Alexander St., Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.