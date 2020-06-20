Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Rebecca Jane Fields (Perry) was born March 3, 1954 to Arden Leo Perry and Marjorie Ann Moore Moran whom she joined in heaven on June 20, 2020. She was mother to Mechelle Perry, Nicole Bishop, and Jennifer Bishop (deceased).

She was survived by her husband Jimmy Lane Moore; sister Joyce Deer; daughters: Mechelle Perry, Nicole Bishop, Tonya Tarrant; grandchildren: Leon Tarrant, Robert Hay, Chelsea Barilovits, Travis Jacob Tarrant, Miguel Bishop, Anna Bishop, Gracie Funderburk, Jessie Tarrant, Selena Bishop, and Eva Funderburk; great-grandchildren: Jacob J. Clark Tarrant and Adalina Brown; nieces Annette Grady-Koehne, Connie Grady-Patel, Brandy Grady-Dudley, nephew Duane Tanner.

But this doesn’t began to describe the extent of her family. She touched the lives of everyone who entered her presence. She made relatives and friends alike a family of her own and she was the glue that held everyone together. Rebecca was known by all as Becky, Mrs. Becky, and Mawmaw. She put a smile on everybody’s face, telling jokes or playing pranks.

She will be missed, but it puts a smile on our faces knowing she’s in heaven with her Savior, mommy, daddy, daughter and grand babies Samantha and Anthony Bishop.

