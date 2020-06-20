Laurens, South Carolina

Betty Owens Campbell Faircloth born May 1, 1931 in Gray Court, South Carolina went to be with her Lord, Savior and Divine Healer on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband, Eldon Lamar (Vandy) Faircloth; parents, Thomas Raymond Campbell and Mary Eunice Owens Campbell; and sister, Mary Carolyn Campbell Gilliland.

She is survived by her children, Gayle Faircloth Vance (Charles) of Disputanta, Virginia; Eldon (Don) Lamar Faircloth, II (Mark Blonstein) of Greenville, SC; and Leigh Faircloth Bostic (Jim) of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Charles Lee Vance, III (Tara); Randi Leigh Faircloth Lesko (Mark); Thomas Wesley Vance (Nick Burton); Corporal James (Jay) Aaron Bostic, USMC; and Cameron Mitchell Bostic; and great-grandchildren, Micah Richard Lesko; Jackson Dominic Lesko; and Jackson Henry Vance.

Betty was a graduate of Laurens High School, class of 1949, where she was a member of the band, glee club and Beta club. She remained active with organizing class reunions. She was the Office and Personnel Manager for Belk Department Store in Laurens and retired after 25 years. She began her career in Personnel Management at Laurens Mill. After retirement, to remain active in the community, she held several part-time positions as a receptionist and volunteered to help her friends and family anytime she was needed.

She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Laurens where she was active in the Wesley Sunday School class, United Methodist Women’s group and various church activities including volunteering in the church office. She enjoyed spending time with and entertaining family and friends, attending church and church activities, day-trips as well as longer travels and working in her yard. Hobbies included interior decorating, shopping, fashion, genealogy, her beloved pet cats, listening to music and reading Christian literature.

The family is at their respective homes. Funeral services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Daniel Eplee of First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial donations to First United Methodist Church of Laurens, Martha Franks Retirement Community or Hospice of Laurens County.

