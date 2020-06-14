Laurens, South Carolina

James Earl Hughes, 68, of 508 Conway Ave. and husband of Mary Hleva Hughes passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Roy and Opal Gray Hughes. Mr. Hughes was retired from Inman Mills.

In addition to his wife, he is survivied by: daughters, Victoria Hughes Barnette (Jonothan) of Jacksonville, NC and Donna Mae Hyman of Gray Court; sister, Louise Watson (Gerald) of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.

