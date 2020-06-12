Dateline: Gray Court, South Carolina

James William “Billy” McKee, 87, resident of 17227 Hwy. 101 South widower of Beatrice Ridgeway McKee passed away Friday June 12, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Abbeville, SC he was a son of the late John Thomas McKee and Eleanor McIlwain McKee.

Billy was a retired textile employee having worked for Greenwood Mills Monsanto Plant. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate of the Greenwood College of Commerce. He was a Master Mason and member of the Clinton Lodge #3 AFM and had recently received his pin for 63 years. He was a member of Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church and also attended Rabun Creek Baptist Church.

Billy loved his family but the apple of his eye where his grands and great-grands.

Survivors include: two daughters Lisa Holman (Mitchell) of Hickory Tavern, SC and Connie DeVuono (Jim) of Hickory Tavern, SC; five grandchildren Amanda Holman Smith, Lindsey Holman Krebs, Alexis Holman, Ally DeVuono and Ridge DeVuono; three great-grandchildren Avery Smith, Branton Smith and Makynli Holman.

He was preceded in death by a brother Francis H. McKee

A family graveside service was conducted Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Revs. Jayson Payne and Wayne Wicker officiating.

Memorials in memory of Billy may be made to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Hwy. 20 Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, Hwy. 101 South Gray Court, SC 29645.

