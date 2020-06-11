3 killed in Old Airport Road vehicle crash

Three people were killed, including a father and son, late Wednesday afternoon after the truck they were traveling in struck a tree.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Old Airport Road and U.S. Highway 76. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the 1999 Chevy S10 pickup went off the right side of the road while traveling north on Old Airport Road, causing the driver to lose control. The truck then went off the left side of the road, went down an enbankment and struck a tree.

The two passengers in the truck died at the scene. The driver was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The victims were identified as Gary Lyons, Sr., 64, Gary Lyons, Jr., 42, and Cameron Watkins, 17.

All three victims were from Laurens.