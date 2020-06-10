Laurens, South Carolina

Johnny Burnett Townsend, 85, of 196 Fleming Mill Rd. and husband of Brenda Hartline Townsend, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Thomas Ulus and Lina Gentry Townsend. A SCNG veteran, he was retired from Torrington where he was employed in the machine shop. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and also attended Second Baptist and Wayside Baptist Churches. A member of the Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge, he was the founder of the Fleming Mill Bluegrass and Gospel Band. A gentle man with a big heart, Johnny was devoted in his love of God, music, and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his son Mark and wife Maggie of Laurens; and a grandson, Warren Townsend of Laurens.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: his first wife, Rachel Brown Townsend; brothers, R.B. Townsend, J.R. Townsend, Forrest Townsend, and Eugene “Gene” Townsend; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020, in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. John Bolin, Mr. Steven Wakeland, and Rev. J.D. Shiflet, with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Friday, June 12, 2020, one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Laurens Baptist Crisis Center, P.O. Box 725, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.