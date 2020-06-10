County COVID-19 cases grows to 97

As voters in Laurens County went to the polls for several local Primary Elections, cases of COVID-19 across the state continued to climb, surpassing 15,000 on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 new cases, including a record-setting 542 on Monday, have been confirmed over the past five days.

The total number of confirmed cases in Laurens County has grown to 97 with four additional cases Monday and and nine on Tuesday. The number of cases in the county has grown by 20 over the past week.

According to DHEC statistics Tuesday afternoon, the total statewide numbers have climbed to 15,228 statewide with 568 deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The increases have come as the amount of testing has increased and as the state has reopened many activities that were shut down by Gov. Henry McMaster as health officials attempted to “flatten the curve” and stymie the number of new cases.

More than 100 mobile testing sites are being operated across the state as officials attempt to increase testing in rural communities.

A free testing site has been set up for Thursday (June 11) at E.B. Morse Elementary School. Testing will be offered from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Officials from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are still urging residents to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in public.