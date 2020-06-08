LPD investigating Sunday night shooting

The Laurens Police Department is investigating a second shooting incident that has occurred over the past three days in Laurens after two people were wounded Sunday night at a Spring Street apartment complex.

According to Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Lattimore, two people were hit by gunfire at a small gathering at the apartments.

One victim was seriously injured and remains hospitalized at an area hospital. The other victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Lattimore said the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The earlier shooting happened during a graduation party just after midnight Friday. Lattimore said the two shooting incidents are not believed to be related, but both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on either shooting can relay information to the LPD anonymously through CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME) or by calling LPD Capt. Brian Cheek at 864-684-3532.