Laurens grad party turns violent, 4 shot

Four people were injured late Thursday night when an apparent graduation party turned violent on Holland Hill Road in Laurens.

According to Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Lattimore, the victims were transported to area hospitals and one male victim remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. Lattimore said multiple assailants arrived at the party in a vehicle, got out and began shooting before fleeing the scene.

Laurens Police have made no arrests, but are seeking information on the suspects.

“If anyone has cell phone video, Snapchats, Tiktoks or information, we’re asking you to call us at (Crimestoppers) 68-CRIME or at our office at 984-3532,” Lattimore said.

Lattimore said three of the victims were male and one was female. They ranged in age from 16-22.

The investigation is ongoing.

Both Laurens District and Clinton high schools held graduation ceremonies Thursday morning.

