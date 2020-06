Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Juan Gary Pittman, age 70 of 33 Caribou Drive, passed Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Greenville and was a son of the late Toy Eli and Exie Mae Stamey Pittman.

Mr. Pittman is survived by his special friend, Jacqueline Hill; brothers, Luther Pittman, Dores Pittman, Russell Pittman and Tracy Pittman.

