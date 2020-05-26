Betty-Neal Derrick Moore

Dateline-Laurens, South Carolina

Betty-Neal Moore, 93, of 129 Sherwood Forest, Laurens, SC passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Laurens County. Born in Newberry, SC, she was the daughter of James Keifer and Elizabeth Mims Derrick. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Cary Parker Moore.

Betty-Neal was a graduate of Laurens High School and a 1947 graduate of Limestone College where she took an active part as Secretary of her Freshman and Senior Class, President of Eunice Ford, President of Student Government during the summer session, and President of Alpha Delta. She spent her career teaching school in the South Carolina school system in Clover, Clinton and Laurens. Her interests included bridge, reading, cross stitching, knitting and smocking. She loved taking trips and vacations with family and friends. She especially enjoyed the beaches at Wild Dunes and Litchfield. Betty-Neal will be remembered for her love of children and her joy in teaching them and her devotion to her family and wide circle of friends.

Betty-Neal enjoyed a full life taking great pride in her church where she taught Sunday School, was President of the Women of the Church, Chairman of the Alter Guild and served on many committees.

Betty-Neal is survived by her two sons Cary Parker Moore, Jr. and wife Vaughan Coleman Moore of Laurens and James Derrick Moore and wife, Cindi Cain Moore of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Cary Parker Moore III and wife, Megan Harris Moore of Johns Island, SC; Drew Keifer Moore of Summerville, SC; Robert Simmons Moore and wife, Susan Adair Moore of Newton, MA; Elizabeth Coleman Moore of Waxhaw, NC and her fiancé William Cornell Dawson, Jr.; Fletcher Derrick Moore of Charlotte, NC; two great grandchildren, Lillian Ella Adair Moore and Maeve Luna Adair Moore of Newton, MA.

The family would like to thank Martha Franks Retirement Community for their loving care of Betty-Neal the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Dr., Laurens, SC 29360.

Graveside services shall be at Westview Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 26 at 2:00 pm.

The family will be at the home of Cary Parker Moore, Jr.

