Ethel Campbell

Dateline: Gray Court, South Carolina

Ethel Virginia Cannon Campbell, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Ms. Campbell was born in Laurens to the late William Otis Cannon and Ethel Virginia Hardin Cannon. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Hickory Tavern Church of God.

Surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Connie and Steve Mills, and Vickie and Dale Pitts; three grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Beth Hitchins, Hannah and Jason Rogers, and Michael and Kelsey Hitchins; and a great-grandchild, Alexa Claire Hitchins. She was predeceased by a son, Brian David Hellams; and two brothers, Edward Hendrix and James Wesley Cannon.

A Celebration of Ethel’s Life will be 2pm Wednesday, May 27, at Rabon Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service.

