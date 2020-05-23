Laurens, South Carolina

Neita Louise Martin, 42, of 208 A Samaritan Drive passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.

Born at Fort Bragg, NC she is a daughter of Frances Littlejohn Martin of Laurens and the late Thomas Wayne Martin, Sr. Neita was a beloved daughter, sister and sister-in-law. She had that type of gravity that could attract people and keep them close and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is free from all of her pain and struggles.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by: a sister, Theresa C. Martin (Daniel Duncan) of Laurens and a brother, Thomas Wayne Martin, Jr. (Rebecca) of Laurens.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville, 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 303, Greenville, SC 29607.

