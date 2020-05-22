Gray Court, South Carolina

Stewart Chapman Babb, Jr., age 80, of 403 Bramlett Church Road, and husband of Mary Hembree Wood Babb, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Stewart Chapman Babb, Sr. and Ruby Nelson Babb. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Babb retired from Martin Nursery. He was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: daughters, Christie Wood Crowder and husband Charlie of Gray Court and Valerie Wood Stevenson and husband Rodney of Gray Court; brother, W.M. Babb of Gray Court; sister, Sandra Babb Pitts of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Callie Crowder Thompson and husband Brian of Honea Path, Caitlin Crowder of Gray Court, Cayla Crowder of Gray Court, David Stevenson of Fountain Inn and Anna Stevenson of Gray Court; and a great grandchild, Ruthie Thompson.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: four brothers and five sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Warrior Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Bobby Howell with Military Honors.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Warrior Creek Baptist Church, 139 Cum Laude Way, Gray Court, SC 29645.

