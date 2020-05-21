PC plans fall reopening, formulates changes

Clinton, South Carolina – Presbyterian College in Clinton announced late last week it will reopen for classroom instruction for the fall 2020 semester, and a group of staff and faculty from the college is currently preparing for how that “new normal” will play out.

“The education we try and deliver is not just knowledge but helping to develop the

person,” said PC president Bob Staton on Monday. “And the way to do this is on campus.”

As COVID began to take hold in South Carolina this spring, PC was forced to close suddenly as did the other state and independent colleges. Now, Lander University, Clemson, the University of South Carolina and other colleges have also recently announced their plans to reopen their campuses this fall.

“All the independent colleges are looking at developing these plans,” Staton said. “It will be a new normal. There is plenty of advice out there and we will come up with what we think is an appropriate plan in a safe and sensible manner.”

In a release submitted by the college early Friday evening, PC Provost Dr. Don Raber said the college is committed to provide new and returning students and faculty an experience “consistent with our mission for everyone in our community.”

For this school year’s seniors, the college is planning an early-October graduation to celebrate their achievements.

With the college’s motto, “While We Live We Serve,” Staton explained the online experience has been easier for some than others, but the relationships and service-oriented life on campus are integral to PC student life.