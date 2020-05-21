Laurens, South Carolina

Barbara Ann Garner Nelson, age 85, of Laurelwood Apartments, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Abbeville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Culp and Lillian Herron Garner. Barbara retired from Walmart Distribution and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Laurens.

She is survived by: sons, Wayne Nelson, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Gray Court, and Daniel C. Ennett of Lexington; five grandchildren, Annsley Nelson, Brooks Nelson, Blake Nelson, Daniel Ennett, and Amanda Ennett; and one great-grandchild.

There are no services planned at this time, but the family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.