Attractions may reopen, sports’ return imminent

A Tuesday meeting of AccelerateSC, the business advisory committee focused on reopening South Carolina’s economy during COVID-19, led to Gov. Henry McMaster to announce Wednesday that attraction facilities can be reopened prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Attractions such as museums, historic sites and zoos among others will be allowed to reopen beginning Friday.

McMaster also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on Saturday, May 30, with competitive play resuming on Saturday, June 15 under certain guidelines outlined here.

Here are a list of some of the attractions allowed to reopen Friday:

Zoos

Museums

Aquariums

Planetariums

Historic buildings and sites

Waterparks

Amusement park rides

Go-Kart tracks

Bingo facilities (specific guidelines can be found here)

Miniature golf facilities

Close-contact businesses such as salons, barber shops and massage therapists were allowed to reopen this past Monday.