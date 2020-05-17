Laurens, South Carolina

Nancy Jones Walston, age 88, of Bethel Church Road, and wife of the late Roger Merrill Walston, Sr., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.

Born in Enoree, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Louise Blanton Jones. Nancy was retired from The Torrington Company and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Janice Jones of Lexington SC; brother, Willie Jones of Laurens; sons, Roger M. Walston, Jr. and wife Cindy, and James “Bobo” Walston and wife Janet all of Laurens; grandchildren, Robbie Wilbanks, Kimberley Teal and husband John, Paul Wilbanks, Andrew Walston and wife Amber, Rebecca Owens and husband Cody, Jenna Bowers and husband Jeremy, and Olivia Walston; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Nanette Wilbanks.

A private funeral will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorial may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 885 Bethel Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.