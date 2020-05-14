An additional death, more COVID cases reported for county

After several days of steady COVID-19 numbers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday afternoon that two more residents have been confirmed as positive for the virus, and another elderly individual in the county has passed away.

That brings the total who have died in the county to three, with two classified as elderly and one as middle aged. The total number of cases is now at 50.

Greenwood County, which stands at 68 cases, reported its first death since Wednesday afternoon’s DHEC report was issued.

There are now 13 cases each in Gray Court and Clinton zip code regions, 15 cases in the Laurens zip code area and several more in outlying communities.

Statewide there have been 102,535 tests performed and of those, 8,189 have been confirmed as positive. There have been 371 deaths in the state.

DHEC said that as many as nine people may be infected for every one positive test result, and with most businesses beginning to reopen to indoor traffic, DHEC warns that continual hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks can help prevent the spread of the disease.

To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public. When wearing a mask, South Carolinians should: