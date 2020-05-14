An additional death, more COVID cases reported for county

After several days of steady COVID-19 numbers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday afternoon that two more residents have been confirmed as positive for the virus, and another elderly individual in the county has passed away.

That brings the total who have died in the county to three, with two classified as elderly and one as middle aged. The total number of cases is now at 50.
Greenwood County, which stands at 68 cases, reported its first death since Wednesday afternoon’s DHEC report was issued.
There are now 13 cases each in Gray Court and Clinton zip code regions, 15 cases in the Laurens zip code area and several more in outlying communities.
Statewide there have been 102,535 tests performed and of those, 8,189 have been confirmed as positive. There have been 371 deaths in the state.
DHEC said that as many as nine people may be infected for every one positive test result, and with most businesses beginning to reopen to indoor traffic, DHEC warns that continual hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks can help prevent the spread of the disease.
To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public. When wearing a mask, South Carolinians should:
  • Make sure you can breathe through it
  • Wear it whenever going out in public
  • Make sure it covers your nose and mouth
  • Wash your hands before taking it on or off
  • Wash after using

You should not:

  • Use on children under age 2
  • Touch the front of the mask
  • Use surgical masks needed by healthcare workers

Homemade masks may reduce the amount of virus one breathes out and may prevent you from touching your nose and mouth. This measure is recommended to be used in situations where social distancing may be difficult to maintain like at a grocery store, pharmacy, etc. It is intended to protect others from people who may be infected with the virus and able to spread it but not showing symptoms yet.

For a link to a video on how to make your own mask, click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1voFM1vQu1I&feature=youtu.be.

