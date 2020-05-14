An additional death, more COVID cases reported for county
After several days of steady COVID-19 numbers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday afternoon that two more residents have been confirmed as positive for the virus, and another elderly individual in the county has passed away.
- Make sure you can breathe through it
- Wear it whenever going out in public
- Make sure it covers your nose and mouth
- Wash your hands before taking it on or off
- Wash after using
You should not:
- Use on children under age 2
- Touch the front of the mask
- Use surgical masks needed by healthcare workers
Homemade masks may reduce the amount of virus one breathes out and may prevent you from touching your nose and mouth. This measure is recommended to be used in situations where social distancing may be difficult to maintain like at a grocery store, pharmacy, etc. It is intended to protect others from people who may be infected with the virus and able to spread it but not showing symptoms yet.
For a link to a video on how to make your own mask, click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1voFM1vQu1I&feature=youtu.be.