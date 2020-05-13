CPW reports Wednesday morning gas line issues

announced Wednesday that it is

currently experiencing an issue with some natural gas lines in the city. It does not carry a safety threat, but the Laurens Commission of Public Worksannounced Wednesday that it iscurrently experiencing an issue with some natural gas lines in the city.

“There appears to be an excessive amount of air in the gas system,” said General Manager John Young. “While this doesn’t necessarily create a safety issue, it does cause a problem for gas appliances with pilot lights. Our crews are working to identify the cause of the problem and correct it.”

Customers who experience any problems with natural gas appliances can contact the CPW at 681-4300.