Dateline – Wyoming

Marian Gray McKittrick Barker passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 13, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1932 in South Carolina to George and Frances Johnson McKittrick, the second child of nine children born to the couple.

She met the love of her life, Arthur Hill Barker, in early 1953 (on a blind date no less), and they married in July of that year. To this union were born 8 children: William Arthur Barker, Robbin Davis, Virginia Morrow, Catherine Simpson, Cheryl Redd, Daniel Barker, Rebecca Roscoe, and James Barker.

Marian enjoyed sewing, gardening, riding motorcycles, bowling, and being active in her church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also a member of the Magnolia Red Hatters group.

She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a loyal friend to all that knew her and was beloved by many people. Her dry wit, quirky one-liners, and her southern charm made her a joy to converse with. Her laugh and contagious giggle will be remembered by all who knew her.

Marian is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jim and Bill, her husband Art, son James, and daughter Rebecca. She is survived by her 6 living children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Interment will be in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton