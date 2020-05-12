Laurens, South Carolina

Mattie “Polly” Roberts Hance, age 83, of 204 Marion Street, and wife of the late Adrian Hugh Hance, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Grace Thompson Roberts. A member of Laurens Church of God, Polly enjoyed gardening and singer Jimmy Swaggart. Her dog Molly was her companion.

She is survived by: daughters, Cathy Stapleton and husband Robert of Whitmire, Vickie Hughes and husband Brad of Gray Court; a son, Billy Hance of Laurens; grandchildren, Zach Hance and wife Bree, Demi Hughes and August Hughes; and a great-grandchild, Castiel Dodgen.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Ricky Roberts; and a sister Gloria Dean Roberts.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens Church of God, 910 North Harper Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

