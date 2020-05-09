Laurens, South Carolina

Hugh “Wilton” Cooper, Sr., age 89, of Laurens, husband of Patsy Robinson Cooper, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg county, he was a son of the late Joseph Franklin Cooper, Sr. and Myrtle Knighton Cooper. A veteran of the S.C. National Guard, Mr. Cooper retired from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office after over 40 years of service. He was dedicated to serving the community in and outside of law enforcement. He was a Mason and actively involved in various service groups, clubs, and organizations. He was awarded the Henry Laurens Award in 1996 for his service and involvement in the Laurens County community. He enjoyed being outside gardening and loved baseball.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Hugh Wilton Cooper, Jr. of Laurens and Jennifer Cooper Gravley (Anthony) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jarron Gravley, Tabor Gravley, and Hewson Gravley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: brothers, Joseph Franklin Cooper, Jr. and Raymond Albert Cooper; and a sister, Helen Frances Cooper.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Brent Little, with full honors and pallbearer duties by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The family would like to thank Caris Hospice of Greenwood for their loving care of Mr. Cooper.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Christmas for Kids, 216 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

