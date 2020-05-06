Primary Election registration deadline is Sunday

The deadline to participate as a voter in the upcoming statewide primaries is coming up this Sunday.

Anyone planning to vote in the June 9 primary elections must be registered before must be registered by Sunday (May 10), according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

The list of people not currently registered to vote in their respective counties are registered includes:

Will be 18 years old on or before Nov. 3, 2020 and have not registered.

Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.

Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.

Anyone wishing to register can do so online, by mail or in person. Here are ways to register:

Register Online at scVOTES.org

Requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card.

Must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 10.

Register Using a By-Mail Application

Forms available at county voter registration offices and scVOTES.org.

Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office.

Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 10.

Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, May 11.

Register in Person

At your county voter registration office 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 8 (unless your county holds weekend hours, check locally).

Voters should prepare for election day by checking to make sure their registration is current. Visit scVOTES.org and click “Check My Registration.”

Find contact information for your county voter registration office at scVOTES.org.