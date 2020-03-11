Clemson baseball, softball sweep Blue Hose

CLEMSON – A five-run first inning propelled No. 19 Clemson to a 12-0 win over the Presbyterian College baseball team on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Zacchaeus Rasberry led the Blue Hose with a pair of hits including a double.

Jackson Lindley (1-0) got the win on the mound for Clemson. Starter Clark Dearman (0-2) took the loss for PC (2-14), giving up five earned runs in two innings of work. Dearman was the first of six PC pitchers used on the day. The Tigers improved to 13-3 on the year.

The Blue Hose begin Big South play on Friday night as they travel to Winthrop to open a three-game series with the Eagles at 6 pm. The series continues on Saturday at 3 pm with the series finale set for 1 pm from Rock Hill. All three games will be broadcast on Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

Softball: Tigers topple Blue Hose, 5-0

CLEMSON – The Presbyterian College softball team dropped the final game before its conference opener on Tuesday, falling 5-0.

The Tigers opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly and expanded the margin in the third as a pair of homers made it 5-0.

Freshman Jenna Greene (13-2) went the distance in the circle for PC, tossing her 15th complete game of the season. Hunter Meadows recorded a pair of hits and stole her team-high 15th base of the season and is a perfect 15 of 15 on the base paths.

Valerie Cagle (9-6) got the win for Clemson (16-8).

PC returns home on Saturday and Sunday as it opens Big South Conference play with a three-game set against USC Upstate. The series begins with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 pm, which will be streamed live on ESPN+.