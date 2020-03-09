Dateline – Flat Rock, North Carolina

Sandra Dabney Thaxton passed away peacefully at her home on March 9, 2020 in Flat Rock, NC. She was born in Texas on November 16, 1945 to her parents Thomas Scott Dabney and Mary Julia Armstrong Dabney. She was predeceased by one son, Davis Patrick Lowry.

She leaves behind a husband, Jim Thaxton, of Flat Rock, NC. She has two surviving sons. Martin Lowry, his wife Suzanne, and grandson Thomas Lowry reside in Laurens, SC. Matt Lowry, his wife Shannon, and grandchildren Virginia Lowry, Davis Lowry II, Catherine Lowry and Jack Lowry who reside in Madison, MS.

Sandra lived in the Hickory Tavern community while raising her two sons. She was a graduate of Clemson University and was a favorite architect and designer in the upstate. She served on numerous boards in the Laurens community including the School Board for Laurens County District 55. She was a member at First Methodist Church in Laurens where she volunteered her time by teaching Sunday school.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.