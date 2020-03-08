Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Carl David “Joe” Craine, age 75, of 25 Lake Road passed away March 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Washington County, Tennessee and was the son of the late McDaniel Craine and Lula Mae Landers Craine.

Mr. Craine was retired from the Logging business, he loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Summers Craine; sons, Robert Craine of Belton and Justin Gray of Laurens; step sons, Robert Shane Morgan of Waterloo and Jason McDaniel Craine of Hickory Tavern; step daughter, Crystal Lynn Salcido of Gray Court; brothers, Ricky (Butch) Craine of Laurens, Freddie Craine and Eddie Craine both of Ware Shoals, Wayne Craine of Cornacea; sisters, Sue Brown of Laurens, Jennie Hipps of Gold Hill NC, and Katie Hawkins of Gray Court. Fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a son, James McDavid Craine; brothers, Mack Craine, Jimmy Joe “Bud” Craine and Billy Ray Craine.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2PM at the Lydia Mill Church of God with burial at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from prior to the service from 1PM to 2PM Lydia Mill Church of God.

