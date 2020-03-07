Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Phyllis Marie Simmons, age 60, of 927 Church Street passed away March 7, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Georgia and was the daughter of Linda Finley and the late John Finley.

Mrs. Simmons is survived by her husband, Jerry Simmons of the home; a son, James Simmons of Laurens; daughters, Tracy Sanchez (Vicente) of Clinton and Michelle Sanchez (Oscar) of Huston, Texas; brothers, Barry Finley, Sr. and Russel David, Sr.; sisters, Angie Burton, Becky Finley and Bambi Shipman; and sixteen grandchildren.

In addition to her father she was predeceased by a brother, Scott Finley and nephew Barry Finley, Jr. and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM Northside Baptist Church with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens