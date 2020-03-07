Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Claudette Bowser Henderson, age 79, of 112 Cobb Road and widow of Joseph Lynn Henderson, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Newberry and was a daughter of the late Bryant and Helen Taylor Crouch.

Mrs. Henderson was survived by her daughters, Rene Bowser of Waterloo and Lynn Whitehead of Lakeland, FL; her brother, Ronnie Crouch of Kinards; her sister, Joyce Bishop of Newberry; her grandchildren, Cheri Boyd, Holly Whitehead, Adam Henderson, Brett Henderson, Matt Henderson, Tammi Hinton and Joe Hinton, Jr.; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Henderson was predeceased by her brothers, Billy Crouch and Steve Crouch.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 6:00 PM, at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton