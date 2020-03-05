Sunny Saturday options include Community Cleanup Day, Musgrove Mill hike

The rain should be finishing up by Friday morning, giving the ground a little bit of time to dry out before some planned outdoor activities this weekend, including Saturday morning’s guided hike at Musgrove Mill, and a volunteer-driven Community Cleanup morning.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday March 7, the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a guided hike of the battlefield trail. The Battle of Musgrove’s Mill, which occurred on August 19th, 1780, was a vital turning point in the Patriot’s fight for independence on the South Carolina Backcountry. This 2 hour Ranger-led hike will cover the 1.5-mile battlefield trail, during which you will learn about why the battle was fought at Musgrove Mill, who participated, and what occurred during the battle.

The cost of the hike is just $5.00 a person. Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. Reserve your spot by contacting the park at (864) 938-0100, or mgmillsp@scprt.com. It’s a slower, information-oriented hike and is family friendly. Meet at the Visitor’s Center between 9:45am-10:00am and the hike will begin at 10:00am. For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail us at mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.

For those who would like to help spiff up the county before the summer tourism-season begins, Saturday is also the Community Cleanup Day, when the Laurens County Community Cleanup is partnering with the Lake Greenwood Cleanup, sponsored by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and Connect Lake Greenwood, respectively.

“This is a big one because we have to get ready for the influx of people who will hit the lake in the summer,” said Dianne Wyatt, executive assistant at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. “That’s why we are working in conjunction with Connect Lake Greenwood.”

However, while Connect Lake Greenwood is getting ready for lake season, the regional spring cleaning can actually take place anywhere volunteer groups would like to work.

Volunteers can participate either on March 7 or another day at their convenience along their community roadways, parks or along the highways leading into the city centers.

Those interested need to pick up the free safety vests, and those are available at the chamber office , along with gloves and trash bags and instructions on where to take the bags at the end of the morning. Call the Laurens County chamber office at 864-833-2716 and go by for the needed materials, which are provided through Palmetto Pride SC.

“Since the weather is supposed to be good I am getting several groups already calling in,” Wyatt said. “I’m working on a list of people who I know will be working.”

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce is located at 291 Professional Park Road, Clinton, very close to the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.