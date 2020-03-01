Laurens, South Carolina

James Everett “Jimmy” Beck, age 71, of 1460 Ekom Beach Road, and husband of Linda Gail Roberts Beck, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Millard Everette “Billy” and Edna Elmira Messer Beck. He worked with his dad and brother at ME Beck & Sons Construction Company and was of the Baptist faith. Jimmy loved building and enjoyed walking in the woods.

Surviving in addition to his wife are: Pamela Beck Byers of Laurens, Michael James Beck and wife Tonia of Laurens; a brother, Thomas Beck of Laurens; sisters, Mary Jane Evans and husband Ralph of Laurens, Barbara Culbertson and husband Danny of Laurens; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Stephen Everette Beck.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00pm, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

The family will be at home of his son, Michael Beck, 1536 Ekom Beach Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Memorials may be made to Robert R. Bell Center of the Blind, 1103 North Harper Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

