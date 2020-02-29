Biden takes Laurens County in unofficial results

Laurens County, South Carolina – Laurens County went big for Joe Biden according to the unofficial results posted just before 9 p.m. by the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Laurens County.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday morning for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.

Of the 4,850 votes cast across Laurens County, 2,410, or 49.7% of the total votes cast went to Joe Biden, followed by Bernie Sanders with 997 ballots, or 20.6% and Tom Steyer at 747 votes, 15.4 percent of the unofficial vote.

The top three vote-getters were followed by a distant Elizabeth Warren with 244 votes, Pete Buttigieg at 203 votes and Amy Klobuchar with 120 votes.

State-wide, Joe Biden was projected to be the leader within a few moments of the polls closing at 7 p.m.

With more than 60 percent of the precincts reporting across South Carolina, Biden was leading with just under 50% of the votes cast, Sanders was trailing at about 20%, and Steyer was at 11%, followed by a distant Buttigieg and Warren.

Total number of votes cast in Laurens County was 4,840.

Laurens 4 had the highest voter turnout with about 25 %, followed by Laurens 1, with just under 23% voter turnout. Those were the only precincts in the county with 20% or higher voter turnout.

The results are unofficial at this time and will be certified later in the week.

See Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser for further details.