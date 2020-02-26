PC announces 2020 football slate

Furman, Flying Fleet on Blue Hose schedule

The Presbyterian College football team will play five home games as a part of its 2020 schedule announced by athletic director Rob Acunto on Tuesday.

The Blue Hose will play the 2020 season as an NCAA D1 FCS independent before transitioning to the non-scholarship FCS Pioneer League in 2021.

“Facing four opponents for the first time, playing six road games including a flight to San Antonio, competing against two future Pioneer Football League opponents exemplifies the 2020 football schedule was designed to help prepare PC for competition in the PFL in 2021,” said athletic director Rob Acunto. “The team’s improvement throughout all of last season resulted in winning two of their last three games, and that has the coaches and players feeling very good about the entire 2020 schedule. I encourage all of our fans to ‘Take Pride in PC’ by coming to see the team play this fall.”

PC opens the 2020 season with a Thursday night matchup on Sept. 3 as the Blue Hose travel to Morehead State to kick off the season. It is the first all-time meeting between the Blue Hose and the Eagles.

The Blue Hose travels to Charlotte to face Johnson C. Smith on Sept. 12 for its inaugural meeting with the Bulls. PC returns home for its home opener on Sept. 19 against the University of Virginia-Wise for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Family Weekend at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

PC is to play other home games against Stetson, Merrimack, Virginia-Lynchburg and homecoming opponent Erskine, which is fielding a football team for the first time since 1951. The Flying Fleet will play in NCAA Division II.

Here is the complete schedule:

Sept. 3, at Morehead St., Sept. 12 at Johnson C. Smith, Sept. 19 UVA-Wise, Sept. 26 at Gardner-Webb, Oct. 3 Stetson, Oct. 10 at Incarnate Word, Oct. 24 Erskine (Homecoming), Oct. 31 at Campbell, Nov. 7 at Furman, Nov. 14 Merrimack, Nov. 21 Virginia-Lynchburg.