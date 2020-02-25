Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Jimmie Wayne McFarland, Sr., age 72, widower of Martha Royals McFarland, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Presbyterian Home in Clinton.

He was born in Calhoun, GA and was a son of the late Richard Clay McFarland and Dora Aretta Smith McFarland.

Mr. McFarland is survived by his daughters, Michelle Blackwell of Clinton, Crystal Burton of Laurens; his sons, Jimmie Wayne McFarland, Jr. of the home, Anthony “Bones” Tolbert of Whittier, NC; Phillip McDowell (Charlotte) of Lancaster, SC, Morris McDowell (Susan) of Laurens; his brothers, Donny McFarland (Melissa) of Greenwood, SC, Richard McFarland (Theresa) of Rocky Top, TN, and Gary McFarland of Rocky Top, TN; his sister, Margarete Boruff (Charles) of Rocky Top, TN; and his eleven grandchildren and his thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with burial to take place at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, The Laurens County Shriners or the charity of ones choosing.

The family will be at his home, 552 Brandwood Lane, Laurens, SC 29360.

