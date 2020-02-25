Gray Court, South Carolina

Darlene Rebecca Poole, age 55, of 14039 Highway 101 South, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home.

Born in Greenville, SC she was the daughter of Grace Gambrell Poole and the late Dempsey Poole. Darlene was a member of Henderson Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her friends at Evergreen Skills. She loved everything Clemson Tigers and liked to go bowling. Darlene brought so much joy to her nieces’ and nephews’ lives, as they did to hers.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two brothers, James Poole (Linda) of Gray Court and David Poole (Stephanie) of Greer; nieces and nephews, James P. Poole (Jessica), Ashely Poole, Lorie Poole, Brooke Long (Jordan), Hayden Poole, Emma Poole, and Hannah Poole; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Andrew Poole, Parker-Grace Poole, Laci Poole, Harper Long, Preston Poole, and Sadie Long.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Westview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Darlene Poole Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, PO Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.