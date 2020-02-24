Laurens, South Carolina

J. Edward (Ed) Wells of Laurens, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born in North Augusta, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Ed Miller Wells and Julia Mae McKie Wells.

Ed graduated from North Augusta High School. He was a Presbyterian College graduate and while in college he was president of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Ed graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law with a JD degree. After practicing law in Laurens, Ed transitioned into banking and spent the remainder of his career as president of Heritage Federal.

The way Ed lived his life reflected his priorities of faith and family. He was a member of First Baptist Church Laurens, where he served as deacon and trustee. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Ed treasured his family and embraced every moment spent with them. His unconditional love and compassion left an indelible mark on each of their lives.

Ed will be remembered for his witty sense of humor that often caught you off guard and always left you laughing. Every life he touched has a story to tell. He will also be remembered for his integrity and his gifts of patience and optimism. He enjoyed the time he spent at the beach as well as motorcycling, golfing, and playing tennis, where he formed long-lasting friendships.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sylvia Wasson Wells, and two daughters, Sonya Wells Croker of Laurens and husband, Todd Croker and Sheri Wells Fleeman of Asheville and husband, Kirk Fleeman. He was lovingly known as Papa to six grandchildren: Sara Kalyn Croker, Wells Catherine Croker, Patton Edward Croker, Avery Alexandria Fleeman, Ali-Grace King Fleeman, and Anna Camille Fleeman. He is survived by a sister, Doris Wells Goley, of North Augusta and husband, Richard Goley, and a brother-in-law, David Wasson, of Hickory Tavern and wife, Ann Wasson.

The family would like to thank our doctor, the staff and church family of First Baptist Church, and friends for their support over the past few years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A burial will be held at Friendship Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or online at www.fbclaurens.org or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or online at www.hpcfoundation.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.