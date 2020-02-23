Easley, South Carolina

Johnnie Ruth Coker, 67, of 690 Hester Store Road, formerly of Laurens, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, February 23, 2020.

A native of Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Eulis “Shorty” Young and Frances Hayes McAlister. She was a member of the Laurens Church of God where she was a willing worker to help with anything needed at the church. She helped for many years at the Laurens Soup Kitchen, she organized a summer program for feeding needy children in the community for many years and for 15 years lead the Thanksgiving Ministry to feed the homeless and shut-ins in the community. She was a God-Fearing woman who for many years gave of herself to help others.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Coker of the home; two sons, Charles Samuel Coker of Pelzer and William Daniel (Amy) Coker of Easley; 5 sisters, Mickie (Jerry) Roberson of Greenville, Elaine (Wayne) Burdette of Iva, Susie Davis of Greenville, Lora Harrison of Greenville and Diane Knight of Laurens; 4 brothers, Freddie (Sandra) Hayes of Joanna, Terry Young of Clinton, Joey Smith of Greenville and Ricky (Marty) Smith of Joanna; 9 grandchildren. She is also survived by her stepfather, Adgar McAlister of Laurens.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Laurens Church of God by Rev. Bryan Malone and Rev. James Petty. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Laurens.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, 257 North Main Street, Woodruff.

The family would like to give their sincere thanks and appreciation to Crescent Hospice for their care, comfort and concern shown to their wife, mother, sister and grandmother during her illness.

The family is at the residence.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.