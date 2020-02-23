Bryan W. Bentley

Waterloo, South Carolina

Bryan Walter Bentley, 65, of 116 Topsail Drive, Waterloo, husband of Rosemary Bentley, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.

Born in in Augusta, GA, he was a son of Charlene Cody Bentley-Boyd and the late Walter Franklin Bentley, Jr. He was the Transportation Director for Laurens School District 56; a US Coast Guard veteran; and a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church of Clinton.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Walter Bentley (Beth) of Laurens and Melissa Moore (Chris) of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Jillana Cameron; grandchildren, Kolin Bentley, Harrison Moore, Graycen Moore, all of Clinton, and Taylor Moore of Greenwood; and brother, Brad Bentley of Mauldin.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Bentley.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Davidson Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenny Moore officiating.

A celebration of life and visitation will follow the service in the church social hall.

Memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church Building Fund, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.