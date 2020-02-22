Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Clyde Otis Young, age 79, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home in Newberry, SC.

He was born in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Clyde Young and Myrtle Bible Young, and was lifetime member of the Church of God.

He is survived by his son, Ray Young (Susie) of Laurens; his brothers, Dennis Gonzo Barrett of Laurens and Bill Young of Indianapolis, ID; his sister Ima Gene Simmons of Laurens; his grandchildren, Ashlee Butler (Scottie) of Clinton and Tabethia Wood of Simpsonville; his great-grandchildren, Breanna Martin, Vanessa Martin, Katelyn Martin, Sadie Smith, Baby Butler, Kylie Wood, Allan Michael Wood, Kenslie Taylor; and his longtime friend, Herb Suber.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Joe Young; and his granddaughter, Brandie Martin.

Cryptside Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 AM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

