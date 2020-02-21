“Raye” Caldwell

Greenwood, South Carolina

Ray “Raye” Louise Godfrey Caldwell, 87, passed away peacefully at NHC Clinton on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Born in the Ekom Beach section of Laurens County, she was the “baby” daughter of the late Floyd Conwell and Mary Aura Walker Godfrey. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greenwood. She graduated from Ware Shoals High School in the class of 1950. She retired from the South Carolina Court Administration and was a court reporter for the 8th Judicial Circuit in Laurens County.

Surviving is a daughter, Sherry Caldwell of Cross Hill and friend, Eileene Coleman. Also surviving is one sister, Mildred Pressley, of Gray Court and many nieces and nephews that she loved so dearly.

She was predeceased by her son, Christopher “Chris” Dean Caldwell, sisters Runette Coker, Oleta Gambrell, Mary “Bess” Paige, Ruby F. Lyon, and brothers, Dr. Hack Godfrey, James W. Godfrey, and Ferrell “Sonny” Godfrey.

Raye grew up in on Ekom Beach Road in Laurens County. She also raised her family on Ekom Beach Road prior to moving to Greenwood. She enjoyed many mission trips having taught vacation Bible School in Brazil, Germany, Jamaica, and Ukraine.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Chapel of the First Baptist Church of Greenwood with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating. Private burial will follow at a later date.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Sunday in the Parlor of the First Baptist Church of Greenwood. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina, 121 Executive Center Drive # 135, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.