Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Herman Curtis Davis, age 87, widower of Mildred Louise Davis, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Martha Franks Retirement Community.

He was born Laurens, S.C., and was the son of the late Otto and Nellie Black Davis.

Mr. Davis is survived by his sons, David Davis of Waterloo and Jack Davis of Georgia; his daughters, Darlene Davis of Gray Court, Roxanne Chandler of Waterloo, April Manard of Georgia, and Anita Carol of Georgia; his brother, Harold Donald Davis of North Myrtle Beach; and his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Westview Memorial Park.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens