Laurens, South Carolina

Charles Lee Russell Gwinn, age 77, of 304 Lynn Avenue passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy Lee and Katie Varner Gwinn. Mr. Gwinn retired from CeramTec and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. A veteran of the S.C. Army National Guard, he was also a Shriner and Mason.

He is survived by: his children, Connie Broujerdy (Masoud) of Lexington, KY, Randy Gwinn (Karen) of Simpsonville, Kami Starnes (Kevin) of Laurens, and Ryan Crain (Stacey) of Laurens; grandchildren, Chasity, Kyle, Kameron, Reg, Kelsi, Chan, Kalee, Kylee, Konlee, CJ, Damian, and Logan; great-grandchildren, D’Shawn, D’Marcus, Devon, Donovan, and Anzleigh; great-great grandchildren, Eliyah, Nevaeh, Marcelous, K’Shawn, and King.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: a son, Charles “Rusty” Gwinn, Jr.; and his siblings, Willie Faye Jones, Jack Gwinn, and Dallas Gwinn.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Bellview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Adam Powers with burial to follow in Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

