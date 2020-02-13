Dateline – Pawleys Island, South Carolina

The son of Wilma and Fred Seward (Pre-deceased). Growing up in Laurens, SC, Larry spent his youth as a rebel, always on the edge, never crossing the line. The stories of his many escapades are still ongoing, elevating him to legendary status in many ways.

Consumed with knowledge, he was an avid reader all his life. He had read all the volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica by age 15. Larry was an excellent student and held many class offices in high school.

Becoming fascinated with golf at the age of 12, Larry combined his natural talent along with his love of the game taking him to many championships. During this time, he earned the recognition as golf’s most promising player and was awarded the first full golf scholarship at the University of South Carolina.

His goal of playing the tour was interrupted by his father’s illness and he had to come home to assist in the family business, The South Carolina Cap and Gown Company. Larry was instrumental in the development of the one-way gown and the sale of the company to Jostens, where he remained with the company.

Golf still on his radar and still winning championships, at the age of 47 Larry retired. With the encouragement and support of his family, he was ready to pursue his dream of becoming a touring pro when illness struck.

After a long recovery, Larry and his family moved to Pawleys Island, SC. There he enjoyed a life with a small group of close friends and his loving family. Larry is survived by his wife of fifty years Kristi and three children: Leeann Needham (Mike), Marshall Seward (Tina), and Raegan Taylor (Scott). His grandchildren: Jordan Taylor, Ross and Braxton Medure, Brodie Seward, Grayson and Mac Taylor, and Noah Seward, all adored his humor as a prankster.

He will be dearly missed by all as he never met a stranger but shall endure as he taught us to live without regrets, but with the courage of a legend. We love you “Pro”.

Larry Seward, age 74 of 1716 Club Cir Pawleys Island, SC, passed away February 13, 2020 at his home.

Memorials can be made to The First Tee Foundation.

The family will be holding a private graveside service.