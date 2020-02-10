Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Gladys H. Pearson, age 91, passed away Monday, Feb 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Fate and Arzetta Peavy Handback. She was retired from Torrington Bearing Company and was member of the Eastside Baptist Church, and was a good woman, and had enough love for everyone.

Mrs. Pearson is survived by her husband, Johnny J. Pearson of the home; six children, Sammie Ginn (Deborah) of Laurens, Sandra Jones of Clinton, Randy Ginn (Dot) of Clinton, Debbie Tucker (Steve) of Union, Gary Ginn (Karen) of Clinton, and Janice Shepard (Bryant) of Clinton; two step-daughters, Sharlene Pearson and Brenda Jones of Christiansburg, VA; her fifteen grandchildren, thirty six great-grandchildren, and her six great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Lester and Rufus Handback; her sister, Ann Ginn; and her granddaughter, Ashley Porter.

Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, February 14, 2020 2 PM at the Eastside Baptist Church in Laurens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2PM.

The family would like to give a special Thank You to the Hospice of Laurens County Staff and CNA’s for all their love, care, and support.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton