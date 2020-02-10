Clinton, South Carolina

Brent “Tinker” Barbery, age 75, of 101 Clinton Manor, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert “Spec” Barbery, Helen Waldrop Barbery, and his older brother, Dennis Barbery, all of Laurens.

Surviving is his younger brother, Barney Barbery (Carolyn) of Laurens.

The family would like to thank his caregivers over the years who were like a second family and the staff at the Hospice House.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dan Compton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Disability and Special Needs Board or to Hospice of Laurens County.

