Clinton, South Carolina

Malcolm Davis McSwain, age 82, of 231 Sunset Boulevard, and husband of Pauline “Polly” Hammett McSwain, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at NHC of Clinton.

Born in Gaffney, SC and raised in Lanford, SC, he was a son of the late Carl Seth and Juanita Davis McSwain. Malcolm retired from United Merchants Manufacturing in Aiken County, SC, was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Laurens, and was an avid golfer. He was a past-president of the Lions Club in Bath, SC and the United Merchants Management Club, and was chairman of the Christmas Stocking Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Michael McSwain of Columbia, SC, and Lisa McSwain Fowler and husband Wayne of Clinton, SC; brother, Ken McSwain of Lake Greenwood, SC; two sisters-in-law, Theresa McSwain of Lanford, SC, and Lee Hammett of Augusta, GA; three grandchildren, Rebecca Boyce, Shannon McSwain, and Jenna McSwain Martinez and husband Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Jayden, and Noah; one niece, Kelli May; and one nephew, Kevin McSwain.

In addition to his parents, Malcolm was predeceased by a brother, Nathan McSwain.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clinton First Presbyterian Church Preschool Program, PO Box 29, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

