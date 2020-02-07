Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Angela Bryant Creswell, age 48, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Martinsville, Virginia and was the daughter of Frances Holt Bryant and the late Earl Bryant.

Mrs. Creswell is survived by her husband, Melvin “Kebo” Keith Creswell of the home; her sons, Michael Wells, Wesley (Rebecca) Wells both of Clinton; her stepsons, Brian Creswell of Clinton and Billy (Deborah) Creswell of Greenville; brothers, Ervin (Dene) Bryant and Raymond (Rudell) Bryant.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM a Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton